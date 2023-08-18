Health state officials preparing for COVID-19, flu and RSV

By Cristian Sida
Published: Aug. 18, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the colder months right around the corner, the Colorado Health Department expects COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers to increase but you can safeguard yourself right now.

In Mesa County flu season typically runs from October to May, with a peak in January and February. In 2022, the county experienced an increase in RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases.

Right now, the spread of all three respiratory viruses is currently low, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is detecting slight increases in positive COVID tests.

To protect your loved ones, health officials recommend getting vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19. These vaccines are available at the public health clinic. New RSV immunizations are recommended by CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices for adults 60 and over and infants and very young children.

The health department recommends when you or your child has respiratory symptoms, see or call a health care provider or doctor before going to an emergency department.

