Grand Junction Tigers set to kick off the football season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -High School Football is almost back in Colorado, with the Grand Junction Tigers taking to the gridiron for the first game of the season.

The Tigers will open the season against the same opponent as last year, the Pueblo West Cyclones. Last Year the Cyclones took down the Tigers 42-22 in Pueblo West.

This season the Tigers will get to open up at Stocker Stadium.

“We know Pueblo West is a really good team and we think we have the capability to beat them. But I think Pueblo West, this game is more of a leading point for us, no matter what happens in the game, it’s all good for us,” Junior Quarterback and Middle Linebacker Will Applegate said.

“It’s a lot of hype and a lot of pressure on not only me, but everyone else. We’re trying to kind of take that off ourselves,” Junior Running back and Wide Receiver Noah Watkins said.

The Tigers will look to get off on the right foot coming off a 1-9 season last year. After Pueblo West, the Tigers will stay in Western Colorado to take on Glenwood Springs, the lone team the Tigers beat last season in a 21-13 overtime victory. Then the rivalry game with the Central Warriors on Sept. 9.

