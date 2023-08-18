Denver Nuggets Schedule announced for upcoming season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Want to see the defending NBA Champions this upcoming season? Well, the schedule is officially out for the Denver Nuggets.

The very first game is already a big one, the Nuggets open up Ball Arena on Oct 24 taking on the team they swept to advance to the NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets will be presented with their championship rings and the first NBA Championship banner will be raised in Ball Arena.

Seven of the first eleven Nuggets games will be at home. That stretch will include two play in games for the new NBA in-season tournament. Those being the games against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 3 and the Los Angeles Clippers Nov.. 14.

A couple more games of note, for the second year in a row the Nuggets have a Christmas Day face-off with the Golden State Warriors.

Leap day, Feb 29, the Nuggets will rematch the team they took down in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets will face 13 sets of back-to-back games, including three with no travel, and will play on nationally televised games 22 times.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.