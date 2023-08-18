Colorado officials talk potential albertsons and kroger merge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 17th, The Colorado Attorney General and District 54 representative met with Delta County residents to hear what questions constituents had about the potential merging of Kroger and Albertsons. Phil Weiser and Rep. Matt Soper say this is an important topic to come together in a bipartisan manner because, as they say, everyone buys groceries.

Weiser said this merger would represent a three to two merger. He says mergers that lessen competition or align with a monopoly violates trust rules. If he concludes that the merger between Kroger and Albertsons violates the Clayton Anti Trust Act, which published in 1914 to prohibit the selling of products to different buyers with different prices. Weiser says he will challenge the deal in court.

Local farmers voiced their concerns. Kroger purchases thousands of pounds of fruit from one farmer at the meeting. He’s worried that the merge will force the grocery stores to look for cheaper fruit sourced in California and larger farms.

Meeting comers wanted to know the advantage to the consumer with this new model of store.

“I think what the companies would say, is that they want to compete better against Walmart and they will be more efficient and more effective as a single entity, with merging supply chains, and operating the way that they say is superior. As well as giving better service and prices to consumers,” Said Weiser.

He continues saying, if the merger wasn’t hurting Denver shoppers but is harming delta and Montrose residents, it’s enough of a basis to be concerned and for him to try and stop the merger.

