2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say

A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A male and female have been found dead on Columbus State University campus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he believes it was an “apparent homicide, suicide.” He said it appears that the male shot and killed the female before shooting himself.

The female was found in a vehicle, and the male was found up against the tire of the vehicle, Bryan said.

Officers with Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene, along with the Columbus Police Department and Columbus State University Police.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Junction police cruiser sits parked underneath trees at Whitman Park with its lights on...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Whitman Park stabbing
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post
The family of 27-year-old Destinee Thompson filed a wrongful death and excessive force lawsuit...
Family of pregnant woman sues Colorado police who fatally shot her
City of Grand Junction turns to residents for next steps on orchard mesa pool
City of Grand Junction turns to residents for next steps on orchard mesa pool
Grand Junction Fire Department
Electric vehicle fires pose challenges to firefighters

Latest News

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Zane
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Zander!