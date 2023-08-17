Stormy spots likely, but we won’t all get rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms have been mostly restricted to the higher elevations so far this week, as expected. The valleys may be in for some stormy spots for the rest of this week.

Changes Lead To Rain

The atmosphere is humidifying. That will reduce the depth of the dry air in the lowest 5,000 feet or so of the valleys. Additionally, we’ve been depending on the upslope winds along the mountains to trigger the showers and thunderstorms. They form up high and stay there because there hasn’t been much wind to move them around. High pressure, which caused the lighter wind, will shift to the east and the wind will pick up from the south. That means showers and thunderstorms that form over the higher terrain will be blown off of the higher terrain and over the valleys.

Showers & Storms Increasing

This means that showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly possible on Thursday and more possible still on Friday when showers and thunderstorms are more widespread across the area. There will be some areas that are left dry, but those of us who get rain can get some heavy rain. Localized flash flooding is possible. Storms can also contain frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. One or two stray showers or thunderstorms are possible, but they’ll mostly stay over the higher terrain. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 90s at 6 PM to upper 80s at 8 PM then to lower 80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 58 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible. They’ll mostly be over the higher terrain, but a few can stray away over the valleys in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near 96 degrees around Grand Junction, 91 degrees around Montrose, 95 degrees around Delta, and 90 degrees around Cortez.

