Montrose County Announces Public Review Period for Draft Community Wildfire and Watershed Protection Plan

Survey will help Montrose County Wildfire and Watershed protection plan
Survey will help Montrose County Wildfire and Watershed protection plan(Montrose County)
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County officials are seeking feedback for their Draft Community Wildfire and Watershed Protection Plan.

From now until August 25th Montrose County has a public review process open to develop a community wildfire and watershed protection plan.

The comprehensive plan will identify and prioritize wildfire and watershed risk in Montrose County.

The public is invited and encouraged to participate by taking a survey. To participate click this link:

https://montrose-county-cwp2-montrosecounty.hub.arcgis.com

