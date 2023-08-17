Montrose County Announces Public Review Period for Draft Community Wildfire and Watershed Protection Plan

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County officials are seeking feedback for their Draft Community Wildfire and Watershed Protection Plan.

From now until August 25th Montrose County has a public review process open to develop a community wildfire and watershed protection plan.

The comprehensive plan will identify and prioritize wildfire and watershed risk in Montrose County.

The public is invited and encouraged to participate by taking a survey. To participate click this link:

https://montrose-county-cwp2-montrosecounty.hub.arcgis.com

