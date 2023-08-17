Mesa County to lift fire restrictions

By (Bernie Lange)
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is lifting fire restrictions Friday. The entire county including Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands are included. However, fireworks are not permitted on any public lands.

Also, no wood fires are permitted anywhere on the Colorado National Monument. If conditions change, fire restrictions could be put back into place.

