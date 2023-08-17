Male tarantulas preparing to find mates for the fall season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Male tarantulas prepare to find a female to mate with yearly. While the males move from one area to another, something known as migration; according to the Butterfly Pavilion, only the males move, calling it mate-gration.

During this time, male tarantulas try to find as many females as possible to mate. However, they also have to watch out for other enemies. One giant predator targeting tarantulas is known as the Tarantula Hawk Wasp. These wasps can paralyze a tarantula but not kill it. However, the wasp can lay eggs inside the spider, which later turns into a larvae and kills the spider from the inside. And while these wasps are one predator, another can be the female tarantula. “The males, when they mature, they grow special hooks on their legs, to keep the females from eating them, or to try to keep the females from eating them,” said Dr. Rich Reading, Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of Science and Conservation.

While a male can pass away in multiple ways, another can be from cars. Dr. Reading mentions that the Butterfly Pavilion is in touch with CDOT to build underpasses for these spiders, along with other small animals, to get from one side of the road to another safely. So while the males try to find a mate, they will not crowd and overpopulate an entire roadway.

Dr. Reading mentions they are still trying to understand why these spiders chose the fall season as their annual mate-gration. After a female lays their eggs, most will hatch, but there are chances, similar to how a female will eat a male, that the babies could eat each other. But according to Reading, he states “These spiders, despite how gruesome they may be, are an important part of the ecosystem and can provide food for other insects and animals. It’s the common food chain that we all know.”

