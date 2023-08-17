Interstate 70 reopens between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs after mudslide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A fast moving rainstorm over Glenwood Canyon caused a mudslide near the Grizzly Creek rest area. The slide happened around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night. The highway was closed between the west Rifle exit and Dotsero on the east side of the canyon.

In 2022 there were few closures due to rain or mud in the canyon. The Grizzly Creek burn scar formed from a massive wildfire in 2020. The following year the interstate closed frequently forcing traffic to take hours long detours from highway 13 in Rifle north to highway 40 through Steamboat Springs. A southern route would take commuters over Independence Pass on highway 82.

