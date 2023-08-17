Electric vehicle fires pose challenges to firefighters

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Electric vehicle registrations are up 822% since 2016, posing a problem for firefighters.

Traditional firefighting techniques are being put to the test due to the lithium-ion batteries in EVs.

Lithium-ion battery fires are harder to put out and can even reignite sending toxic chemicals into the air such as hydrogen fluoride.

When firefighters pour water on the batteries, they run the risk of causing an explosion due to the contents of the battery. Dirk Clingman with the Grand Junction Fire Department explained how a lithium-ion battery works.

“If you kind of picture one of those Swiss rolls that we all enjoy, it is concentric circles of fuel, and then material that separates them.” Clingman said, “So for example, if you were to pierce that tube, and all those layers were able to react together in the cell goes into what is called thermal runaway and that’s when it heats up rapidly.”

Clingman said because of the complex nature of EV batteries firefighters are having to adapt and come up with different ways to fight fires caused by electric vehicles.

“Technology never stops new methods of manufacturing now never stops. Our firefighters in Mesa County work in a very dynamic setting.” Clingman said, “These vehicles do have to kind of be quarantined for several hours and, we need to make sure we have the know-how and the manpower in the local resources from our partners to make sure that happens.”

Clingman also said this month the fire department is hosting a specialized two day training for electric vehicle fires

