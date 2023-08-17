D51 school bus driver shortage

School districts combat national bus driver shortage
School districts combat national bus driver shortage
By Cristian Sida
Published: Aug. 16, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several school districts are facing bus driver shortages across the country, including Mesa County Valley School District 51.

“I think everybody across the board is, is dealing with shortages, with drivers, especially transportation needs,” said Roman Fulgenzi, terminal manager for Student Transportation of America.

Student Transportation of America is contracted by District 51. They’re saying hiring school bus drivers is getting better. “Last year, we were a little behind about three open routes and it fluctuated throughout the year with illnesses and people just leaving town,” said Fulgenzi.

The need is even greater this year for the school district. “We are facing about 10 driver shortages right now,” said Fulgenzi. “Sometimes we do have to double routes and pickup with similar drivers going that same direction that is how we’ve been able to stay afloat and not have to cancel any routes.”

The lack of drivers could be blamed on many factors but the biggest factor right now is pay. “We did adjust our wages, starting wage is $18.50,” said Fulgenzi. “So it makes us competitive with some of the other bus, local bus companies.”

