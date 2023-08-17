City of Grand Junction turns to residents for next steps on orchard mesa pool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 15th, the city turned towards Grand Junction residents to find out what they want to happen with the future of the Orchard Mesa Pool as part of the city’s promise to keep the pool open while the new recreation center is built. We spoke with the Director of Parks and Recreation and he says analysis of the pool shoed 4/4ths of those who use the facility there do not live in Orchard Mesa.

The pool has been around for years. Built in 1982, Mesa County, District 51, and the city of Grand Junction came together to host a space that all aquatic lovers could enjoy. After years of being a staple in the community, keeping up with costly infrastructure pushed the city to look into new options. During a city wide vote this past April, measure 1-A for a new recreation center at Matchet Park passed.

“After 40 years, even though we’ve done routine maintenance, and kept the facility in good shape as we possibly could, all the major systems are worn out,” Said Ken Sherbenou, Parks and Rec Director for the city of Grand Junction.

Sherbenou says the mechanical work, H-VAC system, electrical and filtration systems are all worn. The city had a team of engineers analyze the facility to price the costs of repairs if anything were to break.

On Tuesday, a team of consultants held a presentation to present to the public potential future options for a long term future for the pool, but the city says they are still int he planning process.

“This sis the last major check in with the whole community where we had a public forum and it was come one, come all. Now the plan is going to be finalizing plans and presenting to City Council and shared with the pool partners,” Said Sherbenou.

City Councilman Scott Beilfus said the city is always open for public comment. At any point, you are able to go to the GJ Speaks website to leave your thoughts.

Sherbenou says the Orchard Mesa Pool is saved for the next two and a half years, saying the city is fully committed to operating through October 2026.

The city says they’re aiming for almost a full year of overlap between OM pool operations and the opening of the rec center to better understand the participation level of both.

