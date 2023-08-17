Athlete of the Week: Jaylen Hubbard

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Jackalopes are looking to make a push to get back to the playoffs, needing some stellar performances, and they are getting just that from their Infielder Jaylen Hubbard.

" I felt like everything was in slow motion and felt like I was seeing everything,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard was awarded Pioneer League Hitter of the Month for July, after hitting .404 while hitting six doubles, three triples, and nine home runs.

One of the things Hubbard credits for his recent success at the plate, is conversations with his father, who is a former Major Leaguer, Trenidad Hubbard.

“We talk all the time about baseball approach changes little tweaks in your swing. And I guess I found one coming into July,” Hubbard said.

The hot stretch in July helped put Hubbard firmly in position as the RBI leader for the Pioneer League. Something he said he was not even aware of.

“I had no idea, I try not to look at it because then I get in my head. I keep it all out of sight out of mind. My host mom loves looking at it, keeping me all updated and stuff.,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard is not the only member of the Jackalopes lineup collecting accolades, he, along with First Baseman Joe Johnson and Outfielder Ron Washington Jr. were all named to the Pioneer League All-Star Team. According to Hubbard, being in a lineup loaded with big bats only helps his on the field performance.

‘You feel lethal. Almost like, the pitcher is never going to get a break one through nine. Especially one like with Ron, me, and Joe. We were going through a streak there were like, it looked like dudes didn’t even want to throw to us. So it was it was a very fun time. Those dudes deserve every accolade they get this year,” Hubbard said.

