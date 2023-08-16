State of Colorado reaches settlement with Vail Corp.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The state of Colorado just approved a settlement with Vail Corporations.

The settlement came after the area sustained natural resource damage caused by water release from snow into mill and gore creeks.

After a six-month long investigation, the state found from September 17th to September 20th, 2021, Vail Mountain left open valves on its snowmaking system. The action released about two million gallons of water containing hazardous materials into the surrounding creeks.

An assessment found damage to aquatic life including fish, algae, and insects.

$249,000 will be deposited into the states natural resources damages fund to be used for restoration along the Gore Creek basin.

The remaining $26,000 will go to the state’s water quality improvement fund.

The settlement is the result of a joint effort between the Colorado Natural Resources Trustees, Water Quality Control Division, and Division of Parks and Wildlife.

