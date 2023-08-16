Showers and storms gradually increase through Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms are few, and that aspect of our forecast won’t change until Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will become more common and more widespread on Thursday and especially Friday.

More High-Elevation Showers & Storms on Wednesday

For Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will mostly be confined to the higher terrain - the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand Mesa, and the San Juan Mountains. One or two showers or thunderstorms can stray away from the higher terrain and over the valleys, but most areas in the valleys will stay dry.

Showers & Storms Increase

Showers and thunderstorms will increase, becoming more widespread, on Thursday and Friday. They may be restricted to higher elevations throughout much of the afternoon, then they can blow off of the higher terrain in the late afternoons and evenings. It’s the late afternoons and evenings when rain is most likely in the valleys.

Impacts of Showers & Storms

The showers and thunderstorms can be locally heavy. Localized flash flooding is possible. The storms can also produce abundant lightning and small hail. Remember rain itself is not dangerous. If you can hear thunder or see lightning, however, you’re in danger of begin struck by lightning and it’s time to move indoors until the storm passes.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially over the higher terrain. We’ll cool from lower 90s around 6 PM to upper 80s at 8 PM then to near 80 degrees at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 65 degrees around Delta, and 57 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be near 94 degrees around Grand Junction, 89 degrees around Montrose, 94 degrees around Delta, and 89 degrees around Cortez.

