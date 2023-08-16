GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is seeking input from the community on the 2023 Draft Mesa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

According to the county the effort aims to address potential risk of wildfires to residents and landscapes.

SWCA environmental consultants gathered satellite imagery, previous data, and local knowledge to conduct the report.

The projects to help mitigate wildfires near homes and roads are designed to be developed and built upon in the future.

The public can provide input on the project from now until august 27th.

