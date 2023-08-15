Rain chances start climbing late this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms will mostly stay over the mountains for the next couple of days, then we could start to see some of that rain in the valleys to close out the week.

More Mountain Rain

This afternoon should play out very similar to yesterday afternoon around the region. Showers and thunderstorms will once again be scattered around the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau through the afternoon. Stronger storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty outflow winds, and small hail. Clouds will be on the increase just about elsewhere around the region, but we’ll still mention a very small chance of a quick shower or storm. Areas around Montrose will need to be watched for a slightly higher chance of a quick shower or storm in case a cell makes it off of the surrounding higher elevations.

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread across the Western Slope on Wednesday, and they won’t be almost exclusively limited to the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau like they have over the past couple of days. The Grand Mesa, the High Country, the Book Cliffs, and the Continental Divide will likely see several showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon, along with the San Juans and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Rain chances come up a little bit for the valleys, but overall chances are still fairly low. A quick shower or storm is possible in a couple of locations, but that’s about it.

Better Valley Rain Chances

A ridge of high pressure that has kept almost all of the rain limited to the San Juans and the Uncompahgre Plateau to start the week will weaken and move east of us by the end of the week. That opens up the door for a lot more of that Pacific moisture to stream into the region on Thursday and Friday. Several more locations will see a little more rain on Thursday, but it still looks like Friday will by far be our best chance to see showers and thunderstorms all across the Western Slope--including down in the valleys. Rain is not guaranteed everywhere, but the chances to see rain will be on the increase, for sure.

Drier This Weekend

It looks like there’s still quite a bit of disagreement among the data for the weekend and beyond, but for now it looks like we should turn a little drier into the weekend as much of the better rain chances head back for the higher elevations. Temperatures should continue to remain right around average for this time of year despite the drier conditions.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue to hang around the valleys through the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms once again track across the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau. We’ll mention a small rain chance, especially around Montrose, but most of us should stay dry with highs in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. Any mountain rain ends through the evening, but mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue for many of us with lows in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll see a few more clouds and some slightly higher rain chances on Wednesday, but the vast majority of us in the valleys should continue to stay dry with highs again in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s.

