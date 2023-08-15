Mesa County Public Health warns about trifecta of respiratory viruses

Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health(KKCO)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Now that school is back in session, and fall season fast approaching, Mesa County Public Health is putting out a warning about a trifecta of respiratory viruses you need to watch out for.

Viruses like, Covid-19, RSV, and the Flu are on the list of those deadly viruses everyone needs to keep an eye out for. A surge in these viruses could be coming soon because kids are back in school, which means they could pick something up from school and give to their parents at home. Plus, with fall season coming soon, people will be indoors in close contact with one another spreading the virus easier.

Rachel Burmeister, a Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Program Manager with Mesa County Public Health said, “A great way to protect yourself from this respiratory season is with that new RSV vaccine for those 65 years and older.” She continued, “Also, flu and covid-19 vaccines are important and people congregate inside and as kids are going back to school.”

She went on to say that prevention is key. You can stay home when sick, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and wash your hands. And don’t forget, the new covid-19 booster shot should be available this fall. Talk with your doctor to make sure you are eligible for the new booster.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in August 1 hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
water truck rolls over
Construction water truck loses control causing roll over
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
Farway Canyon: Locally filmed movie shown at the avalon
Farway Canyon: Locally filmed movie showing at the Avalon
For the first time this season, Mesa County has a confirmed human case of West Nile virus.
First confirmed case of West Nile virus in Mesa County

Latest News

zipline ribbon cutting
City Council celebrates ribbon cutting for Los Colonias zipline
Mark Fox escaped Bent County Jail in late July and was found dead Saturday.
Bent County Jail escapee found dead
water truck rolls over
Construction water truck loses control causing roll over
Former US President Donald Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling