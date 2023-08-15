Mesa County officials seek input on Wildfire Protection Plan

County officials seek public input on Mesa County Wildfire Protection Plan
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you have concerns about wildfire risks, Mesa County wants to know about it.

County officials are looking for community input for the 2023 draft of the Mesa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Officials say the plan is meant to reduce risks to residents and landscapes in the county. You can take the survey online between august 14th through the 27th.

For a link to the survey, click or copy the link below.

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a1bd1a8d86a4462fb5fc3d87a57637af

