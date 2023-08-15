House fire on Pine Street; no injuries reported

Smoke pours from the front of a house on Pine Street in Orchard Mesa as GJFD firefighters work...
Smoke pours from the front of a house on Pine Street in Orchard Mesa as GJFD firefighters work to extinguish the blaze on August 15, 2023.(Joshua Vorse)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Smoke spilled from the windows of a home on Pine Street in Orchard Mesa on Tuesday as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The fire department said that three residents were displaced and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No other information was available from authorities or other sources.

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

