Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes

Grand Junction chiropractor charged with alleged sex crimes.
Grand Junction chiropractor charged with alleged sex crimes.(MCSO)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested Todd Mitchell, 55, after he was accused of sex crimes.

Officers with the GJPD responded to a report of a sex offense at Mitchell Chiropractic on August 4th at about 3:40 p.m.

An adult female reported she found a camera recording her in the exam room of the chiropractic office. When the woman approached Mitchell about the camera he allegedly destroyed the SD card in the camera and left the office.

Mitchell was arrested shortly after and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

He faces charges of unlawful sexual contact, criminal invasion of privacy, and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

water truck rolls over
Construction water truck loses control causing roll over
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert hosts ‘fireside chat’ in Fruita
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert hosts ‘fireside chat’ in Fruita
For the first time this season, Mesa County has a confirmed human case of West Nile virus.
First confirmed case of West Nile virus in Mesa County

Latest News

County officials seek public input on Mesa County Wildfire Protection Plan
Mesa County officials seek input on Wildfire Protection Plan
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Smoke pours from the front of a house on Pine Street in Orchard Mesa as GJFD firefighters work...
House fire on Pine Street; no injuries reported
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health warns about trifecta of respiratory viruses