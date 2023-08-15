Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested Todd Mitchell, 55, after he was accused of sex crimes.

Officers with the GJPD responded to a report of a sex offense at Mitchell Chiropractic on August 4th at about 3:40 p.m.

An adult female reported she found a camera recording her in the exam room of the chiropractic office. When the woman approached Mitchell about the camera he allegedly destroyed the SD card in the camera and left the office.

Mitchell was arrested shortly after and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

He faces charges of unlawful sexual contact, criminal invasion of privacy, and tampering with physical evidence.

