City Council celebrates ribbon cutting for Los Colonias zipline

zipline ribbon cutting
zipline ribbon cutting(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This morning City Council, residents, and Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou gathered to celebrate the official opening and ribbon cutting for the new zipline at Los Colonias Park.

During Mayor Anna Stout’s speech, she celebrated the opening as a huge accomplishment for the city and residents alike. She explained that during her time as a middle schooler in Orchard Mesa, she would run through the area which used to be a junkyard. So, seeing how far the land has come is a breath of fresh air.

Thaddeus Shrader, owner of Bonsai Design in Grand Junction says, “ziplining is an activity for those of all abilities because you don’t really have to put a lot of energy into it like hiking or mountain biking.” He continued, “it’s a nice, gentle 10-minute walk to the top and then we have guides trained to clip you in and make sure you are safe, and then the zip is all gravity fed so you just get to relax and enjoy the ride all the way down.”

If you are interested in zipping down the new attraction, the cost is $18 for those 17 and under, and $21 for those 18 and older. The hours are Friday-Sunday 12PM-8PM. You can purchase tickets here.

