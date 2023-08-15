Bent County Jail escapee found dead

Mark Fox escaped Bent County Jail in late July and was found dead Saturday.
Mark Fox escaped Bent County Jail in late July and was found dead Saturday.(Bent Count SO)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An escaped fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and the Bent County Sheriff’s Office has been found dead.

The body of Mark Fox, 46, was found inside an unoccupied farmhouse near Colorado HWY 71 and HWY 10, about five miles south of Rocky Ford.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday from a former resident of the property stating they found Fox’s body.

A forensic specialist with the FBI assisted in obtaining post-mortem fingerprints and an autopsy was preformed by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning.

The cause of death is still being determined but it is believed Fox has been deceased for about two to three weeks.

Fox escaped the Bent County Jail back in July along with three other men.

Fox was wanted on charges of:

  • Escape
  • Conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud
  • Making a false statement to obstruct a federal criminal investigation
  • Extortion by use of mail (two counts)
  • Attempting to influence a grand jury witness’s testimony
  • Attempt to obstruct an official proceeding (two counts)

The U.S. Marshals Service said foul play is not apparent at this time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in August 1 hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
water truck rolls over
Construction water truck loses control causing roll over
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
Farway Canyon: Locally filmed movie shown at the avalon
Farway Canyon: Locally filmed movie showing at the Avalon
For the first time this season, Mesa County has a confirmed human case of West Nile virus.
First confirmed case of West Nile virus in Mesa County

Latest News

zipline ribbon cutting
City Council celebrates ribbon cutting for Los Colonias zipline
water truck rolls over
Construction water truck loses control causing roll over
Former US President Donald Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling
County officials seek public input on Mesa County Wildfire Protection Plan
Mesa County officials seek input on Wildfire Protection Plan