Prescription Drug Affordability Board considering capping prices on 5 prescription drugs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s new prescription drug affordability board is considering capping the price if five widely prescribed drugs.

The prescriptions under consideration are medications used to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV and cystic fibrosis.

The board, by law, is able to set a maximum price for up to 12 drugs each year if as medication’s cost increased by more than 10% in one year or if a brand name drug cost more than $30,000 per year.

The prescribed drugs under consideration are:

· Genvoya: a pill used to treat HIV and costs about $4,000 a month.

· Enbrel: used for rheumatoid arthritis and costs about $6,800 a month.

· Cosentyx: used for psoriatic arthritis and costs about $6,900 a month.

· Stelar: used for Crohn’s disease and costs about $12,000 a month.

· Trikafta: used for cystic fibrosis and costs about $26,000 a month.

If members of the board determine the medications to be unaffordable...a separate vote will take place on whether to set a maximum price for them.

