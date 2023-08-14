Grand Junction Red Cross Volunteer travels to Hawaii to help with relief efforts

Grand Junction volunteer says its her calling to help in the time of need.
By (Bernie Lange)
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - When a dire situation arises in our country like what’s happening in Maui, Hawaii, rising to the occasion is just some people’s modus operandi. It’s what they are compelled to do, and some say it’s their purpose to help others. One such person is Jenny Clark, a Red Cross Volunteer in Grand Junction, CO.

Jenny is on her way to the islands to help during some of the darkest hours in the island paradises history. When the call comes, she and others like her rise to the occasion. “They come from everywhere. That’s one of the best parts of Red Cross,” said Jenny. “You meet people with big hearts. We all want the same and that’s to help the people and they really need us in Hawaii right now.”

Clark is one of the many volunteers for the red cross. When others face a challenge, Jenny faces that calling. “We like helping people, so this is what we do best ad it gives us all a purpose.”

Volunteers, like Jenny, have been doing it for years. Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and fires. In this case the deadliest wildfire in the United States in five years. The American Red Cross of Hawaii is calling on hundreds more like Jenny to help staff shelters and assist with response efforts on Maui and two other islands.

Volunteering takes on several identities though. You don’t have to be on scene to help. There are other ways of helping in a situation where so many have been displaced on an island that was once simply known as paradise. “You can donate on your phone bring it up Red Cross. Donate from your phone. Locally if you want to volunteer to your local chapter there are so many jobs you can help.” says Jenny.

If you want to help those who have been impacted by the fires in Hawaii, you can call 970-242-4651 or stop by their offices in Grand Junction at 506 Gunnison Avenue.

