Gas prices climb to highest level in 10 months

FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.
FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.(clear)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are planning to travel labor day weekend, you might want to factor in rising gas prices.

The cost of regular gas is above $4 a gallon in 11 states, according to AAA.

Others are nearing that threshold, and the national average is $3.85. That is the highest it has been in about 10 months.

Prices are up two cents just from last week.

Oil prices are up because Russia and Saudi Arabia have been cutting the global supply.

In the U.S., some refineries struggle to function in extreme heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
Colorado energy office to offer e-bike vouchers
Colorado energy office announces E-Bike Rebate Program launch date
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Thunderstorms start arriving for some valley locations on Monday
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Cloud cover tapering off ahead of Perseid Meteor Shower
Thousands of students across Colorado now eligible for free school lunches
Universal free meals for Colorado public school students

Latest News

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper
A missing 11-year-old in Tennessee was found safe inside a storm drain.
VIDEO: 11-year-old girl rescued from storm drain
A missing 11-year-old in Tennessee was found safe inside a storm drain.
VIDEO: Missing 11-year-old rescued from storm drain (no sound)
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
Former Mississippi officers expected to plead guilty to state charges for racist assault