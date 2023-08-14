Florida man posed as veterinarian, operated on pregnant dog that later died, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.(Collier County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:11 AM MDT
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man is in custody and accused of posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez on Friday.

Sanchez is accused of performing an illicit cesarean section and spay procedure on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar.

After the surgery, Sugar got an infection and became ill.

The owners took Sugar to an emergency pet care facility, where staff noticed that the incision from the operation was closed with string or thread, and not standard materials.

Detectives learned that while Sanchez was not a licensed veterinarian, he was a licensed pet groomer.

