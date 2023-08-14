First confirmed case of West Nile virus in Mesa County

For the first time this season, Mesa County has a confirmed human case of West Nile virus.
For the first time this season, Mesa County has a confirmed human case of West Nile virus.(KKCO)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county.

According to the health department the resident may have contracted the virus outside of the state while traveling.

So far this season the state confirmed 22 human cases of the virus across 13 counties, including Delta and Mesa. The state also confirmed the first death of West Nile virus in Weld County.

The county health department is reminding residents to wear long sleeves and pants, get rid of standing water around homes, and wear EPA approved bug spray containing DEET.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Thunderstorms start arriving for some valley locations on Monday
Farway Canyon: Locally filmed movie shown at the avalon
Farway Canyon: Locally filmed movie showing at the Avalon
Colorado energy office to offer e-bike vouchers
Colorado energy office announces E-Bike Rebate Program launch date
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Cloud cover tapering off ahead of Perseid Meteor Shower

Latest News

Education, not PR behind blitz of Move Over Law coverage
Education, not PR behind blitz of Move Over Law coverage
Grand Junction Red Cross Volunteer travels to Hawaii to help with relief efforts
Grand Junction Red Cross Volunteer travels to Hawaii to help with relief efforts
Colorado's new prescription drug affordability board is considering capping the price if five...
Prescription Drug Affordability Board considering capping prices on 5 prescription drugs
Sign of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Grand Junction
Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking public input on draw process