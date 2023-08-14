Fiber optic internet in rural communities

Years ago, Clearnetworx saw the potential for fiber internet in Montrose and surrounding communities. From there the company has helped connect communities across the state.(PxHere)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One local business is helping to provide fast and reliable internet to Mesa County.

Years ago, Clearnetworx saw the potential for fiber internet in Montrose and surrounding communities. From there the company has helped connect communities across the state.

Casey Irving the director of business development and strategy for Clearnetworx said fiber optic internet allows for more money to be brought into the state. When people have reliable internet Irving said they can work remotely and live anywhere in the state, in turn, helping local and statewide economies by bringing business back to rural communities.

“A lot of regions have converted from a mining industry and have had to make a change or a shift into some other kind of economic driver and for a lot of those guys, a really easy transition or a good transition is remote workforce and the kind of business can we drive into this area.” Irving said, “And fiber just kind of like lifts that up and gives them the ability to do that.”

Apart from the economic drive, Irving said the use of fiber optic internet is abundant. By installing fiber optic into rural areas communities will be able to have reliable internet well into the future.

“It’s really good, like future proofing for a town, once you’re hooked up to that internet connection, you don’t have to wait for new infrastructure to be installed, we don’t have to come back with millions of dollars of new infrastructure and investment into that community.” Irving said, “In order to scale with the bandwidth needs, we can just turn on that service whenever it’s needed.”

Irving said Clearnetworx will be working with Mesa County in the near future to apply for grants in partnership with them to help expand fiber optic internet into more rural parts of the county.

