Cloud cover tapering off ahead of Perseid Meteor Shower

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Perseid Meteor Shower:

The Perseid Meteor shower will begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday early morning. Regarding conditions, the higher elevations, the ongoing showers, and thunderstorms will taper off around the overnight hours. For the valleys, cloud cover will taper off around midnight, making Saturday night sit under fair conditions. Better conditions will arrive early Sunday morning, around 1 am and later. Anywhere south of Montrose County will continue to see cloud cover until 5 am.

The remainder of our Saturday:

We will continue to see cloud cover for the valleys throughout our evening before clearing out overnight. Temperatures for Grand Junction will again sit at 80 degrees from 9 pm before arriving in the 70s by 10 pm.

Low temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 60s for Grand Junction and Delta and Montrose and Cortez, middle to lower 50s.

Finishing off the Weekend:

For our Sunday, conditions will remain mostly the same for the mountains. Another round of rainfall and thunderstorms will appear towards the evening hours. However, the valleys are going to stay dry for the most part sitting under partly cloudy skies excluding Cortez.

High temperatures will sit in the lower 90s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, in the upper 80s.

Looking into Next Week:

By the time we arrive at the start of next week, high temperatures will remain the same as on Sunday. Again, similar setup for the mountains, around the afternoon to evening, but the valleys also have the best chance of receiving a few thunderstorms around the evening.

Based on the latest model trends, the strongest thunderstorms will occur for the valleys on Tuesday, which is more so for Delta and Montrose. While Grand Junction will have the chance of a few thunderstorms occurring on Tuesday, the best opportunity is to stay south of Mesa County. Temperatures will fall by a few degrees but will still hang in the 90s for Grand Junction and Delta and 80s for Montrose and Cortez.

By Wednesday, conditions start to dry up as we see the presence of sunshine across most of the Western Slope. The mountains will continue to see a few thunderstorms, but on Thursday, a weak dome of high pressure will push through, leading to partly cloudy skies across the Western Slope from Thursday to Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.