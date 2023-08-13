Cloud cover tapering off ahead of Perseid Meteor Shower

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Perseid Meteor Shower:

The Perseid Meteor shower will begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday early morning. Regarding conditions, the higher elevations, the ongoing showers, and thunderstorms will taper off around the overnight hours. For the valleys, cloud cover will taper off around midnight, making Saturday night sit under fair conditions. Better conditions will arrive early Sunday morning, around 1 am and later. Anywhere south of Montrose County will continue to see cloud cover until 5 am.

The remainder of our Saturday:

We will continue to see cloud cover for the valleys throughout our evening before clearing out overnight. Temperatures for Grand Junction will again sit at 80 degrees from 9 pm before arriving in the 70s by 10 pm.

Low temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 60s for Grand Junction and Delta and Montrose and Cortez, middle to lower 50s.

Finishing off the Weekend:

For our Sunday, conditions will remain mostly the same for the mountains. Another round of rainfall and thunderstorms will appear towards the evening hours. However, the valleys are going to stay dry for the most part sitting under partly cloudy skies excluding Cortez.

High temperatures will sit in the lower 90s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, in the upper 80s.

Looking into Next Week:

By the time we arrive at the start of next week, high temperatures will remain the same as on Sunday. Again, similar setup for the mountains, around the afternoon to evening, but the valleys also have the best chance of receiving a few thunderstorms around the evening.

Based on the latest model trends, the strongest thunderstorms will occur for the valleys on Tuesday, which is more so for Delta and Montrose. While Grand Junction will have the chance of a few thunderstorms occurring on Tuesday, the best opportunity is to stay south of Mesa County. Temperatures will fall by a few degrees but will still hang in the 90s for Grand Junction and Delta and 80s for Montrose and Cortez.

By Wednesday, conditions start to dry up as we see the presence of sunshine across most of the Western Slope. The mountains will continue to see a few thunderstorms, but on Thursday, a weak dome of high pressure will push through, leading to partly cloudy skies across the Western Slope from Thursday to Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson
The West Mamm Creek Pipeline Project would deliver water into water management systems.
Forest Service, BLM seek comments on pipeline proposal south of Rifle
Glenwood Springs joins eagle county's litigation opposing federal approval of the proposed...
Glenwood Springs officials say no to freight train
RME welcome tunnel
Rocky Mountain Elementary welcomes students back with “Welcome Tunnel”

Latest News

Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast August 12, 2023
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Mountain storms continue throughout the weekend with valleys storms arriving next week
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast August 11, 2023
Clouds will be on the increase around the region once again this afternoon. A few showers are...
Clouds increase again with a few showers this afternoon