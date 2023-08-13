American Red Cross talks back to school safety

If you’re a parent or a member of the community, Christie Caster from the American Red Cross has advice for you on keeping kids safe during their daily school commutes
AMERICAN RED CROSS
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:01 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the back-to-school season in full swing, it’s super important to remember to keep everyone safe. That means slowing down in those school zones, keeping an eye out for flashing lights and stop signs on school buses, and paying attention to street signs. Plus, it’s always a good idea to teach your kids to be extra careful when walking to school or waiting for the bus. And for those teenagers who drive themselves, remind them to limit distractions and always buckle up. If you have little ones, it might also be helpful to go over what to do in case of an emergency and jot it down in a note to their school.

The American Red Cross recommends having a solid emergency plan in place for unforeseen disasters, and learning CPR and first aid skills can be a lifesaver during emergency situations.

