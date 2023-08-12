Free preschool for Colorado families

Preparing your child for preschool
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:57 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Preschools across Colorado are seeing an uptick in the amount of registrations. Thanks to the state’s promise of universal preschool. The program provides funding for 15 hours a week per student.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 offers 31 classrooms, from Loma to Palisade, and offers 12 hours of preschool a week. The universal preschool program is set up for four-year-olds the year prior to kindergarten with allotted slots for three-year-olds.

“We can serve 984 children in Mesa County,” said Kristie Donathan, early childhood education program administrator. “Right now we’re hovering around 750, I believe. So we still have some schools that we were hoping to get some families, to register and get into preschool.”

There are still open slots at the Career Center, and Broadway, Lincoln Orchard Mesa, Nisley, Mesa View, and Tope Elementary schools.

