What GJHS does to help their students in need

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Back to school season can be a daunting time for students and families who struggle to make ends meet. Sometimes even purchasing a pair of socks is too costly for the new year. One local High School’s innovation is keeping kids in school, in style. What began as a toiletries drive for a local shelter quickly grew into a whole store inside3 of Grand Junction high. The best part, it’s completely free to anyone.

Jodee Cronk, a teacher at GJHS has run the Tiger Boutique since 2018. Five years down the line now, it’s grown from the closet of her classroom to the size of a classroom itself. Complete with dressing rooms, clothing racks, and shopping bags. It’s the one stop shop a teen needs. The boutique offers everything from underwear to winter jackets, school supplies and toiletries.

Cronk says a lot of us take for granted the readily available things we have, without realizing how life changing it can be to have your own toothbrush.

“I had a family who talked about sharing a toothbrush, we were able to provide all of them their own,” Said Cronk.

There are set shopping hours before school and during study times so students are able to shop, no questions asked, but Cronk does ask for a survey to filled out to keep track of stock.

Cronk says this store keeps kids in school. It saves kids from embarrassment if they don’t have the supplies they need to succeed in class. If someone forgets their gym clothes, the no longer have to sit out. Supplies like makeup and acne wash can be found in the shop, which can feel like a luxury to those who’s family can’t afford it.

“We have a couple spin offs from the boutique. We have what we call Fairy Godmother’s Closet, which opens before every dance a week or two before the dance,” Said Cronk.

Dance formal wear like dresses, shoes, jewelry, ties, and slacks are collected year round and stockpiled so that all kids can look their best at any sort of school dance. During the holidays, the boutique hosts Project Happier Holidays, where community members can sponsor a teen and their family to help them with their holiday necessities.

In the future, Cronk wants to expand the store to families. Most of the items are geared towards teenagers right now, but she says she’d like to offer clothing for small children, adults, and pregnant moms. Cronk says she is overwhelmed with women’s clothing and is hoping to get more men’s clothes donated.

