Teen hospitalized after falling off cliff while visiting Grand Canyon, officials say

An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand...
An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand Canyon National Park on Nov. 17, 2022.(Jesse Barden | AP)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say a teenager has been hospitalized after falling off a cliff while visiting the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

KPHO reports that a 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after falling up to 100 feet into the canyon.

According to the Grand Canyon National Park’s Public Affairs Office, the boy fell from Bright Angel Point on the North Rim.

Officials said search and rescue crews couldn’t use their helicopter to get to the boy because of where he landed and due to high winds in the area.

Crews ended up performing a high-angle technical rope rescue. Rescuers rappelled down to the boy’s location and pulled him to safety.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, crews said.

Park officials are reminding visitors to stay at least 10 feet away from the rim and pay attention to signs and fences when visiting the canyon.

