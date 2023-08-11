Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Scooby and Jojo!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In need of solving a mystery? Meet Scooby, a 1-year-old chocolate lab mix who’s great with kids, cats, and other dogs. He’s bursting with energy and is eagerly waiting for his own Shaggy to run and explore with, especially if there are some Scooby snacks involved.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Meet Jojo, a 4-year-old bundle of love who is currently in foster care. Jojo is a very loyal companion who is looking for a loving family that can provide him with lots of treats and continued training. In his foster home, Jojo is learning basic commands and how to wait patiently at doors. His ideal day includes a leisurely walk, lounging in the grass, and most of all, being showered with love and affection from his devoted human. I’m sure that Jojo would make a wonderful addition to any loving family.

Wine and Whiskers Gala is September 9!

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Clear the Shelters - 50% off adoption fees in August!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

