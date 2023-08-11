Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Elsie!

Meet the lovely Elsie, a 14-year-old cat with a youthful spirit who is eagerly waiting for her forever home
Meet the lovely Elsie, a 14-year-old pup with a youthful spirit who is eagerly searching for...
Meet the lovely Elsie, a 14-year-old pup with a youthful spirit who is eagerly searching for her forever home.
Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Elsie is a friendly cat who enjoys playing with cloth ropes and laser toys, watching TV, and getting brushed. However, she prefers to be the only pet in the household and does not get along with other adult cats. It’s worth noting that she is not fond of vacuum cleaners, but you may be able bribe her!

Wine and Whiskers Gala is September 9!

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Clear the Shelters - 50% off adoption fees in August!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

