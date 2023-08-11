Rocky Mountain Elementary welcomes students back with “Welcome Tunnel”

RME welcome tunnel
RME welcome tunnel(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The vibes were high this morning at Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Clifton. Teachers, administrators, and Superintendent Dr. Brain Hill were outside the school welcoming students back for another school year.

Principal Tyler Jones said, “This is our second year doing the welcome tunnel and what we have found is that the energy and excitement reduces the anxiety that comes with the first day of school.” He continued, “Some of the kids and teachers come with nerves on the first day, so we recognize that building up this excitement really hypes everybody up and gets them excited and that’s what we want at this school.”

He went on to say how important that a sense of family is to his school and this community. He believes the kids see the sense of family and appreciate the culture. Now, don’t forget about school zones once again being active. Do not be on your phone while driving through the school zones and don’t forget to watch out for crossing guards.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
Glenwood Springs joins eagle county's litigation opposing federal approval of the proposed...
Glenwood Springs officials say no to freight train
An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school,...
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
Colorado GOP challenge open primary in federal court

Latest News

The West Mamm Creek Pipeline Project would deliver water into water management systems.
Forest Service, BLM seek comments on pipeline proposal south of Rifle
Education, not PR behind coverage of expanded law
Education, not PR behind blitz of Move Over Law coverage
Tiger Boutique
What GJHS does to help their students in need
Jenny Clark will travel to Hawaii as a Red Cross volunteer
Grand Junction Red Cross Volunteer travels to Hawaii to help with relief efforts