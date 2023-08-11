Rocky Mountain Elementary welcomes students back with “Welcome Tunnel”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The vibes were high this morning at Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Clifton. Teachers, administrators, and Superintendent Dr. Brain Hill were outside the school welcoming students back for another school year.

Principal Tyler Jones said, “This is our second year doing the welcome tunnel and what we have found is that the energy and excitement reduces the anxiety that comes with the first day of school.” He continued, “Some of the kids and teachers come with nerves on the first day, so we recognize that building up this excitement really hypes everybody up and gets them excited and that’s what we want at this school.”

He went on to say how important that a sense of family is to his school and this community. He believes the kids see the sense of family and appreciate the culture. Now, don’t forget about school zones once again being active. Do not be on your phone while driving through the school zones and don’t forget to watch out for crossing guards.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.