Increasing clouds, rain and thunderstorms continue to finish off the workweek

The remainder of our Thursday:

The cloud cover will continue to stick around throughout the day across the Western Slope. Our mountains will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening and night before tapering off into the early Friday morning hours.

Temperatures in Grand Junction will stick in the 80 degrees until 9 pm and fall into the 70s by 10 pm. Low temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 60s for Grand Junction and Delta and, for Montrose and Cortez, the middle to lower 50s.

Our Friday:

We start Friday very similar to how Thursday was. We will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and afternoon. Passed the afternoon hours, clouds will increase again across the Western Slope, and the mountains will start to see the next round of rainfall and thunderstorms by the evening hours. The valleys will remain dry, but there is a slight chance that a few sprinkles will occur.

High temperatures for our Friday will sit in the lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta and, for Montrose and Coertez, the upper 80s.

The Weekend Ahead:

Changes in our conditions will remain mostly the same as they are for Thursday and Friday. During the early morning hours, the San Juans will experience heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms moving through the area. Outside of the San Juans, we will start with a mix of sun and clouds before cloud cover increases around the evening hours, and the mountains receive the next round of rain and thunderstorms.

During the evening, there is still a slight chance that thunderstorms and a few sprinkles to a light shower can occur in the valleys. The valleys could still experience a few thunderstorms even if the main storm is not directly over a location. Thunderstorms can travel up to 12 miles out of the primary system itself.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta for the weekend, and Montrose and Cortez, like Friday, hanging around the upper 80s.

