Hubbard takes PBL South July Hitter of the Month for the Jackalopes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Jackalopes hitters continue to stack up accolades, after three hitters received all-star recognition earlier in the week.

Infielder Jaylen Hubbard was named the Pioneer League Southern Division Hitter of the Month for July.

Hubbard picked up 46 hits in 114 plate appearances, for a .404 batting average in July.

But it was more than just base hits, Hubbard also hit for power, with six doubles, three triples, and nine home runs. Hubbard now has 20 home runs on the season, tying him for the second most in the Pioneer League with his teammate Outfielder Ron Washington Jr.

Hubbard and the rest of the Jackalopes get a six-game homestand started Friday, hosting three games against the Idaho Falls Chukars, and then three games against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.