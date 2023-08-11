Forest Service, BLM seek comments on pipeline proposal south of Rifle

The West Mamm Creek Pipeline Project would deliver water into water management systems.
The West Mamm Creek Pipeline Project would deliver water into water management systems.(WSLS 10 / YouTube)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new natural gas and water pipeline could soon run through Rifle.

The White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management Colorado River Valley Field Office are looking for public comment on a proposed pipeline running through south Rifle.

The pipeline would cover 2.9 miles of National Forest System lands and 2.1 miles of BLM and private lands.

The West Mamm Creek Pipeline Project would deliver water into water management systems. It would also collect gas from an existing pipeline system to be delivered and sold nationwide.

According to the BLM the pipeline would reduce the current truck traffic in the area.

The pipeline required rights-of-ways from the BLM and a special use permit from the Forest Service for the sections of the pipeline crossing National Forest System Lands.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
Glenwood Springs joins eagle county's litigation opposing federal approval of the proposed...
Glenwood Springs officials say no to freight train
An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school,...
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
Colorado GOP challenge open primary in federal court

Latest News

RME welcome tunnel
Rocky Mountain Elementary welcomes students back with “Welcome Tunnel”
Education, not PR behind coverage of expanded law
Education, not PR behind blitz of Move Over Law coverage
Tiger Boutique
What GJHS does to help their students in need
Jenny Clark will travel to Hawaii as a Red Cross volunteer
Grand Junction Red Cross Volunteer travels to Hawaii to help with relief efforts