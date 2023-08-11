Forest Service, BLM seek comments on pipeline proposal south of Rifle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new natural gas and water pipeline could soon run through Rifle.

The White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management Colorado River Valley Field Office are looking for public comment on a proposed pipeline running through south Rifle.

The pipeline would cover 2.9 miles of National Forest System lands and 2.1 miles of BLM and private lands.

The West Mamm Creek Pipeline Project would deliver water into water management systems. It would also collect gas from an existing pipeline system to be delivered and sold nationwide.

According to the BLM the pipeline would reduce the current truck traffic in the area.

The pipeline required rights-of-ways from the BLM and a special use permit from the Forest Service for the sections of the pipeline crossing National Forest System Lands.

