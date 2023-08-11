Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign

Co-Bank will match every dollar donated to the Food Bank of the Rockies throughout August
Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout August, the Food Bank of the Rockies is conducting a matching campaign. Every dollar contributed will be matched up to $150,000. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. If you cannot donate, the organization is seeking volunteers who are eight years of age and older. A range of volunteer opportunities are available, including a team that produces nutritious snacks from fruits using a dehydrator.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
The new fruita monument mascot
Fruita Monument High School reveals new mascot
An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school,...
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man

Latest News

Meet the lovely Elsie, a 14-year-old pup with a youthful spirit who is eagerly searching for...
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Elsie!
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll
Jackalopes Hubbard Named PBL South July Hitter of the Month
Hubbard takes PBL South July Hitter of the Month for the Jackalopes
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll