Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson

No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A two vehicle crash at 25 Rd. and Patterson Rd. has closed westbound lanes of Patterson. A pickup truck appeared to have substantial front end damage. We do not know what led up to the crash. One of the vehicles was a city-leased vehicle.

The crash occurred around 2:15 Friday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported.

