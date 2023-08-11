Attorney General Merrick Garland announces special counsel in Hunter Biden case

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of delegates of the American Bar Association at the group's annual meeting Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Denver. On Friday, he announced he appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that David Weiss has been appointed as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.

Garland said Weiss has been investigating the allegations around Hunter Biden but asked this week to be appointed special counsel.

The attorney general said the special counsel will “be guided by the facts and the law.”

Garland said he has faith that Weiss will conduct the investigation in an “even-handed and urgent manner in accordance to the highest traditions of this department.”

