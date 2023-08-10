Ribbon cutting for new zip line scheduled

August 15 ribbon cutting scheduled for new zip line
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The long-awaited opening of a zip line at Las Colonias Park is now in sight. The city has announced an August 15th ribbon cutting.

The zip line is a little more than a thousand feet in length from Eagle Rim Park down to Butterfly Lake. The line will take riders over the Colorado River from Eagle Rim to Las Colonias.

The cost to ride the zip line will be between about $18 and $21 dollars depending on age.

The 8:00 a.m. groundbreaking next Tuesday August 15 will happen at Bonsai headquarters at Las Colonias. Bonsai design is the organization that built the zip line.

