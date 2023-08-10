Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Zane!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Looking for a male dog? Zane might just check all your boxes. He’s friendly, loving, calm, gets along with everyone, walks well on a leash, and last but not least, he’s a handsome guy. Zane is a pretty low-key pup, he doesn’t require much maintenance, he just needs love and treats. His favorite thing is going on nice walks, but he also likes cuddling and spending time with his family. Zane is pretty much an oversized lap dog if you haven’t noticed!

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 8/12/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.