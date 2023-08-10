Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Zane!
Zane is an adorable 3-year-old pit bull mix with a lot of love to share with his new family
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Looking for a male dog? Zane might just check all your boxes. He’s friendly, loving, calm, gets along with everyone, walks well on a leash, and last but not least, he’s a handsome guy. Zane is a pretty low-key pup, he doesn’t require much maintenance, he just needs love and treats. His favorite thing is going on nice walks, but he also likes cuddling and spending time with his family. Zane is pretty much an oversized lap dog if you haven’t noticed!
Adoptable NOW and at our event:
Chow Down Pet Supplies
2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO
Sat 8/12/23 from 10am-12:30pm
Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please
Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?
Complete adoption application at
https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/
