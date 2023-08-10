Grand Junction area homes with improvements selling faster than others

According to Bray Real Estate’s monthly report-the real estate market is holding steady
According to Bray Real Estate’s monthly report-the real estate market is holding steady(Pixabay)
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to some indicators, Colorado’s housing market is shifting. Real estate experts say the state still has many quality homes that buyers can look into even with mortgage rates higher than they’ve been.

According to the Colorado Association of Realtors in the Grand Junction area, the average home price was just above a $370.000 with a 23 percent decrease of homes coming to market in the area. Bray Real Estate says homes sellers that have made improvements to their homes are the ones selling more quickly.

“We are seeing a increase in the days on the market for homes that are lacking improvement and need a little bit more work.” Said Kaitlin VanRoosendaal from Bray Real Estate. “Homes that have been improved, because people have either taken out equity on their home, or maybe they had a little bit more time during COVID when they were at home, those homes are still going very quick and seeing multiple offers.” When it comes to home improvements according to Colorado Association of Realtors, Colorado still doesn’t have enough homes even with improvements. There’s over a month’s supply of homes on the market, a far cry from five to six months we typically need to balance the market.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
The new fruita monument mascot
Fruita Monument High School reveals new mascot
New Colorado gun control legislation blocked
New Colorado gun control legislation blocked
winchester fire
Winchester fire burns near Ridgway

Latest News

Colorado GOP challenge open primary in federal court
Athlete of the Week - Aaron Gossage
Athlete of the Week - Aaron “Goose” Gossage
Crews begin work on permanent repair on Highway 133
CDOT making permanent repairs on CO HWY 133 bridge
Sexual predator caught in Stapleton Park