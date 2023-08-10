Glenwood Springs officials say no to freight train

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Elected officials in Glenwood springs don’t want a freight train running through their city on the way to Denver.

Glenwood Springs joins eagle county’s litigation opposing federal approval of the proposed Uinta Basin railway oil-train project in Utah.

The project would send up to five fully loaded two-mile-long oil trains a day through Glenwood and Denver on their way to gulf coast refineries.

At the beginning of the month Glenwood’s mayor sent a letter to Pete Buttigieg, U.S. transportation secretary asking him to deny funding for the project.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.