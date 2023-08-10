Glenwood Springs officials say no to freight train

Glenwood Springs joins eagle county's litigation opposing federal approval of the proposed...
Glenwood Springs joins eagle county's litigation opposing federal approval of the proposed Uinta Basin railway oil-train project in Utah.(Amtrak)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Elected officials in Glenwood springs don’t want a freight train running through their city on the way to Denver.

Glenwood Springs joins eagle county’s litigation opposing federal approval of the proposed Uinta Basin railway oil-train project in Utah.

The project would send up to five fully loaded two-mile-long oil trains a day through Glenwood and Denver on their way to gulf coast refineries.

At the beginning of the month Glenwood’s mayor sent a letter to Pete Buttigieg, U.S. transportation secretary asking him to deny funding for the project.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
The new fruita monument mascot
Fruita Monument High School reveals new mascot
An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school,...
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man

Latest News

The largest veterans' service organization in Colorado loses the ability to operate.
Colorado American Legion loses chapter charter
Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years of philanthropic giving
Alpine Bank donating more than $125,000 to local nonprofits
Meals on Wheels of Mesa County funding cuts leaves seniors waiting 3 months for food
Meals on Wheels of Mesa County funding cuts leaves seniors waiting 3 months for food
CMU speaker Curtis Hill
Colorado Mesa University welcomes speaker Curtis Hill