Colorado Mesa University welcomes speaker Curtis Hill

CMU speaker Curtis Hill
CMU speaker Curtis Hill(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A special guest was in the UC ballroom at Colorado Mesa University this morning. Motivational speaker, Curtis Hill, stopped by to talk about creating a culture of belonging, inclusivity, and diversity.

During his speech he talked about his personal accomplishments and how those ups and downs got him to where he is today. Those ups and downs included him selling drugs at a young age and helping his daughter with her mental health. All those triumphs helped him become the inspiration he is today. His speech was moving, funny, and created a sense of belonging. “I don’t care what your agenda is, if you feel like you belong, differences don’t matter,” Curtis said. He continued, “If we would have done this twenty years ago, man the country would be working hand in hand.”

Hill also gave a speech to faculty, staff, and student athletes about belonging and diversity. Professors and administrators can then take this information and use it to their advantage while on campus.

