Colorado American Legion loses chapter charter

The largest veterans' service organization in Colorado loses the ability to operate.
The largest veterans' service organization in Colorado loses the ability to operate.(MGN)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The largest veterans’ service organization in Colorado loses the ability to operate.

The Colorado department of the American Legion lost its charter. The organization was accused of financial mismanagement...misappropriation of funds and questionable accounting practices.

Bank accounts for the organization were frozen after the national American Legion voted in June to suspend the Colorado chapter’s charter.

The organization provides emergency benefits for veterans and oversees dozens of locations around the state.

Local American Legion posts around the state are still operating as normal for veterans.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
The new fruita monument mascot
Fruita Monument High School reveals new mascot
An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school,...
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man

Latest News

Glenwood Springs joins eagle county's litigation opposing federal approval of the proposed...
Glenwood Springs officials say no to freight train
Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years of philanthropic giving
Alpine Bank donating more than $125,000 to local nonprofits
Meals on Wheels of Mesa County funding cuts leaves seniors waiting 3 months for food
Meals on Wheels of Mesa County funding cuts leaves seniors waiting 3 months for food
CMU speaker Curtis Hill
Colorado Mesa University welcomes speaker Curtis Hill